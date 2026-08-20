County Board To Interview Applicants For Vacant Seat Tonight

August 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A total of nine applicants are vying to fill a vacant seat on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



The vacancy follows the recent unexpected passing of 50-year-old Frank Sample, who represented District 3. It includes all of Iosco, Putnam, and Unadilla Townships, the Village of Pinckney, Precinct 6 of Hamburg Township, and Precinct 1 of Handy Township.



Among the applicants are the former Putnam Township Supervisor Dennis Brennan and the current sitting supervisor Tom Chambers.



Per the Livingston Post, the other applicants include Thomas Boyer, Anne Gebauer, Norris Hardeman, Christianna Hartman, Karlton Kroske, Jeffrey Steinaway, and Holly Taylor-Stebbins.



State law stipulates that a vacancy must be filled by a majority vote within 30 days from the date of the vacancy.



The length of the appointment is through December 31st, 2028.



A special meeting of the board is set tonight at 6pm to interview the candidates, followed by nominations and an appointment.



A link to the agenda is provided.