Sponsors & Support Sought For Livingston County Benevolent Fund

February 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Sponsors, donors, and event attendees are being sought to benefit a non-profit that supports local first responders in their time of need and those who fall on hard times through no fault of their own.



The Livingston County First Responders Benevolent Fund is dedicated to assisting injured, sick, disabled, or deceased first responders and their families. It provides financial and personal support for first responders in need as a result of injury, sickness, disability, death and other extraordinary circumstances impacting them and their family. Support could help with everything from an unforeseen surgery to health issues to injuries that occur while on duty. The fund also supports families of loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.



Every year, the non-profit hosts a Gala event, as well as a charity golf outing to help replenish the coffers. This year’s Gala is an 80’s & 90’s adult prom titled “Forever Young” on March 22nd.



More information is available in the provided link.