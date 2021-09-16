Livingston County Baby Fair To Be Held October 9th

September 16, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New and expectant parents are invited to attend a co-sponsored Livingston County Baby Fair.



LACASA’s Child Abuse Prevention or CAP Council and Great Start Livingston will host the 2021 Livingston County Baby Fair as a virtual event on Saturday, October 9th. The event is free for all expectant and new parents in the county and will take place from 10 to 11am over Zoom.



The Baby Fair will include educational workshops for new parents from 10 to 10:30am and then a virtual resource fair from 10:30 to 11am. The resource fair will use breakout rooms to allow attendees to move freely between conversations with program representatives which include the CAP Council, Healthy Families Livingston, Great Start Livingston, Livingston County Libraries, DHHS Newborn Screening, the local Health Department, and more.



LACASA’s Family Education and Prevention Director Holly Naylor said the fair is a wonderful opportunity for everyone who is expecting a baby or has an infant to learn about the many resources available in the county.



Three raffle prizes will be given out during the event. Attendees must be present to win and registration is required. The first 25 families to register will receive a goody bag that includes a sleep sack, onesie, board books, and other items.



Registration details are provided in the web link. For additional information, contact Holly Naylor at 517-548-1350 or hnaylor@lacasacenter.org.