Livingston County Awarded $14k in FEMA Funds

July 7, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Livingston County has been allocated $14,025 in Federal funds from Phase 40 of the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program to assist with the emergency food and shelter needs of our community.



The allocation was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Specific guidelines and requirements must be followed by the agencies that receive funding.



Those guidelines can be found in the links below.



The purpose of FEMA funds is to support emergency food and shelter programs, which includes allowable expenses for shelter, rent, mortgage, and utility assistance.



These funds can also be used to support eviction diversion and transitioning of individuals from homeless shelters to stable housing.



Applications received by the Local Board were reviewed during the week of June 26th. The Local Board awarded the full $14,025 to The Salvation Army of Livingston County for emergency housing. Since July 1, 2022, The Salvation Army of Livingston County has sheltered 1,555 people.