County Animal Shelter Holding Contest For New Logo

November 9, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Artists and animal lovers are invited to design a new logo in a contest for the Livingston County Animal Shelter.



The Shelter is seeking a modern design that will help bring awareness to the services they provide for animals in Livingston County. The submission period is open now until December 31st. The winning logo will be featured on the Shelter’s website, uniform, documents, and advertising.



Animal Shelter Director Christy Peterson said, in a release, they want the new logo to quickly identify Shelter, and show their values for compassionate care, respect, awareness, integrity and advocacy. She invites contest participants to be creative and have fun with it.



After the submission period has ended, the Animal Shelter will narrow down the entries and then let residents view them and vote for the winner on their Facebook page.



Each year, the Livingston County Animal Shelter provides shelter and veterinary care for approximately 2,200 stray, unwanted, abandoned, neglected and injured animals.



Submit your contest design by email to communications@livgov.com



Get involved with the Shelter at http://friendsoflcas.org/site/index.php?fbclid=IwAR3o4l-dAVVlqMH7Stgw_9WslnVtVGsISPJnABUmYFrPJTHTvdD91l9pWJo