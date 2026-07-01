Livingston County Among Those Reporting Cyclosporiasis Cases

July 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Health Department is among those investigating an uptick in Cyclosporiasis cases in Southeast Michigan, according to the agency’s Facebook page.



Cyclosporiasis is diarrheal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanesis. U.S. outbreaks in recent years have occurred due to eating contaminated produce in the summer months.



Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the state typically only identifies about 50 cases each year, however, more than 170 cases of cyclosporiasis have been identified since Monday, June 22 in Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Shiawassee, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.



The symptoms typically appear between two days and two weeks from exposure and include: frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and low-grade fever.



Health officials say anyone with these symptoms should see a healthcare provider. Cyclospora infections can be treated with antibiotics but anyone with the infection is also encouraged to hydrate well.



To prevent contracting the illness, wash all fruits and vegetables under running water before eating, cutting or cooking. Scrub firm fruits and vegetables with a clean produce brush, cut away damaged or bruised areas of fruits before eating and refrigerate cut, peeled or cooked fruits within two hours.



More information is linked below.



Photo courtesy of CDC.