Livingston County Administrator Resigns

July 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Administrator Nathan Burd is leaving for a new position out-of-state.



Burd gave notice to the Board of Commissioners that he would be leaving to take a position of manager for a city in Texas.



Commissioner Doug Helzerman wrote in Sunday’s Fowlerville News & Views that the Board accepted his resignation with deep regret because his performance was superior and he was well received by all in the county government structure. He noted that Burd came to the County during the first months of the COVID pandemic and helped them navigate all of the complexities of that situation.



Burd was in his second, three-year contract. He came to the County in July of 2020 to fill the position that was vacated in 2019 with the passing of former administrator Ken Hinton. Burd was the then-Adrian City Administrator.



Helzerman said the Board has already set in motion the system needed to find a replacement that meets their high expectations for those who would lead the county. Nothing was posted as of Monday on the Livingston County website.



Burd told WHMI “it has been a tremendous honor to serve Livingston County these last three years. We are blessed with the best group of department directors imaginable and I will miss working with them. I truly believe we have the strongest county organization in the entire state due to the professionalism and expertise of the people here, including the elected officials, directors, and staff members at all levels of our organizational chart. I also want to thank our Board of Commissioners and their predecessors on the Board for the opportunity to hold this position. I always felt trusted and supported by the Board and we were always able to maintain productive, respectful, and courteous working relationships. The state of the county is strong and I know that will continue well into the future".