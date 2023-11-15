Nathan Burd Returns As Livingston County Administrator

November 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The search is over for a new Livingston County Administrator as Nathan Burd will be returning to the role.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners met Monday night and unanimously approved a resolution to end the search process for a replacement and appoint Burd to the position. Commissioner Roger Deaton was absent. The resolution was quickly approved with no discussion amongst Commissioners.



The County Administrator monitors the County’s overall fiscal health, manages initiatives set forth by the Board of Commissioners, and oversees the daily operations of the County.



The position has been vacant since Burd resigned September 1st to take a manager position for a city in Texas. He was in his second, three-year contract with Livingston County. Burd came to the County in July of 2020 to fill the position that was vacated in 2019 with the passing of former administrator Ken Hinton.



Financial Officer/Deputy County Administrator Cindy Arbanas has been serving in the interim.



The resolution states that Burd reached out to the County regarding a potential return to his former position. It said the board was amendable based on his qualifications, established experience, and prior employment performance and service in the position.



The contract would run through July of 2026.