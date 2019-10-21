Livingston County Administrator Dies Suddenly

October 21, 2019

Livingston County Administrator Ken Hinton passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.



Hinton died from a sudden heart attack Saturday at his home in Howell. He was 62. Hinton has been the Livingston County Administrator since June 2015. A lifelong resident of Michigan, he was raised in Macomb County, and was a graduate of Oakland University. Following a business career that included stints at the Hearst Corporation and General Growth Properties, he went into public service first as an elected member of the Kingsley Area School’s Board of Education where he served as its Treasurer, and then as the Administrator for Wexford County where he served for five years before coming to Livingston County.



Hinton also was a past Scout Master with the Boy Scouts and was a past President of the Sterling Heights Rotary Club. He leaves behind his wife, Dawn, and four children. Funeral arrangements are pending.



A statement received Monday from County Commission Chairman Don Parker said they were, "deeply saddened by the passing of County Administrator, Ken Hinton. Ken had been a valued leader at Livingston County since 2015 and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ken’s family as they go through this difficult time. Ken’s passing has deeply affected us all, but Livingston County’s employees will come together as a team to ensure County Administration functions continue. Deputy County Administrator, Cindy Catanach, will assume the role of acting County Administrator." (JK)