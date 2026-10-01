Livingston County Accepting Resumes to Fill Vacant Seat on Board of Commissioners

October 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County is now accepting resumes for those interested in filling a vacant seat on the Board of Commissioners.



Dave Domas officially retired as of Wednesday, September 30, but his term runs through 2028.



"What happens is we'll solicit for resumes and people will apply for it. And then there will be an interview process. Under statute, we're supposed to replace that seat within 30 days of vacancy, so by the end of October, we will have a new county commissioner," Commissioner Roger Deaton told WHMI News.



District 2 includes all of Deerfield and Tyrone townships, and Oceola Township Precincts 1 and 5.



Some have questioned whether a woman candidate could be seated on the current all-male county board.



"It's a great question," Deaton said. "I came from the military, so I think the best person for the job. So, if a female applies and she's the best person for the job, why not? It's not a big deal."



The Board of Commissioners requests that interested individuals submit a letter of interest and résumé. Please include your email address for further communication.



According to the county administrator's office, letters of interest and resumes can be delivered or mailed to the office of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners at 304 E. Grand River Avenue, Ste 201, Howell, MI 48843, or e-mailed to commissioners@livgov.com.



The deadline for submissions is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2026. Materials received after the deadline will not be considered.



Applicants should anticipate being available for interviews during the week of October 12 or 19.