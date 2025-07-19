Livingston County 4-H Youth Featured During Fowlerville Family Fair Week

July 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County 4-Hers are being featured during Fowlerville Family Fair Week.



The fair runs all next week, Monday through Saturday.



WHMI is featuring local youth on the airwaves during fair week to help promote the Youth Show Auctions. You’ll hear voices from Little Barn 4-H and Barnyard Bunch 4-H Clubs as 8-year-old Kason Esch, 12-year-old Riley Esch, and 9-year-old Elsie Myers. Pictured with WHMI's Creative Director Dion Clark.



The auctions are as follows:



-Small Animal Auction – Thursday, July 24 at 2 PM

-Large Animal Auction – Friday, July 25 at 2 PM

-Still Exhibit Auction – Saturday, July 26 at 12 PM



Organizers thanked the community for supporting the Youth Show and 4-H exhibitors, saying youth who are learning, leading, and growing through 4-H. For the past few years, Mugg ‘n Bopps has generously donated their paid radio spots during Fair Week to help promote the Youth Show auctions.



4-H is said to be “more than just animals and projects. 4-H teaches follow-through, responsibility, and leadership qualities that stand out in the real world. Employers notice it. Our community notices it. And the kids live it.”



Jen Esch, leader of the Muddy Buddies 4-H Club and Executive Secretary of the Livingston County 4-H Council, shared that hiring managers at her company often say the same thing: if they see 4-H on a résumé, that candidate goes straight to the interview list. Why? Because 4-H doesn’t just build skills—it builds character. She added that “when we support 4-H, we’re not just backing a program. We’re building a brighter future, one kid at a time”.



Photos: Jessy Jax Photography