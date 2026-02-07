Livingston County 2026 Compost Bin/Rain Barrel Sale

February 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Pre-orders are being accepted for a popular annual, eco-friendly sale.



The Livingston County Solid Waste Program is hosting a Compost Bin & Rain Barrel Sale through April 5th.



Available items are the SYSTERN Rain Barrel for $69.95 ($130 value) and the Earth Machine Compost Bin for $69.95 ($130 value). Also available are compost pails, rodent screens and aerators. Officials say the sale offers an opportunity to purchase high-quality products at high-volume pricing.



It is an online pre-order sale only.



Details on products and ordering information can be found in the top provided link.



All orders must be submitted and paid for by April 5th, 2026 or while supplies last.



The pick-up day for all pre-ordered items is Saturday, April 25th from 9am until 12pm at the Livingston County Garage located at 918 North Street in Howell.



Events like this are made possible through the Livingston County Drain Commissioner-Solid Waste Program and the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



Further information is available in the bottom provided link. Or by calling the Livingston County Solid Waste Program at 517-545-9609 during normal business hours, or e-mailing solidwaste@livgov.com.