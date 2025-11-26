Livingston County 2026 Master Plan Available For Review & Public Comment

November 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews / new@whmi.com





Livingston County’s 2026 Master Plan is now available for review and public comment.



The Livingston County Planning Department has drafted a new Master Plan that represents a comprehensive two-year initiative - said to be heavily shaped by public engagement and data-driven analysis.



The County says public input has revealed a strong support and interest for farmland and open space preservation - a priority that is further reinforced by the Michigan Association of Planning’s award for the Livingston County, Michigan: 2025 Sustainable Agriculture, Food Systems, and Rural Environments Plan.



Demographic analysis reveals a rapidly aging population with significant implications for healthcare, housing, and transportation while the plan promotes intergenerational strategies that meet the needs of older residents while attracting and retaining younger households.



The plan details the people, economy, natural resources, infrastructure, transportation, and other components of the Livingston County community.



The plan concludes with an existing land use inventory and a future land use component that is intended to utilize current development trends to establish a sound vision for the future informed by resident input and local community plans.



The Livingston County 2026 Master Plan provides a strategic approach to managing growth, preserving community identity, and ensuring progress toward sustainable development.

The draft copy of the Livingston County 2026 Master Plan is available on the Livingston County website for a 63-day review and comment period that runs through January 26th.



An interactive feedback form is available online for residents to complete if they would like. A hard copy of the plan is also available for review at the Livingston County Planning Department, 304 E. Grand River Ave., Howell, MI, Suite 206.



A link to the plan is provided.