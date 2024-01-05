Community Survey For 2025 Livingston County Master Plan

January 5, 2024

April O'Neil / Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s Planning Department is seeking the public’s input as they work to develop the 2025 master plan.



Residents are asked to complete a voluntary survey regarding topics such as land use, housing, recreation, and other topics affecting Livingston County.



The Master Plan was adopted in 2018 and highlights a variety of current planning trends while providing best practices examples from local municipalities, the region, state, and country. The plan is intended to be used by local cities, villages, and townships during the formation or revision of their own plans, maps, and ordinances.



The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and asks for residents’ opinions of the communities, along with suggested improvements.



The flyer with link and QR code is attached and the direct link to the survey is below.