Local Visitors Bureau Employee Wins Prestigious Award

April 26, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A local digital online content manager is receiving global recognition for being among the youngest, brightest, and best in her field.



Ameilia Ritter has been named to Destinations International’s 2020 30 Under 30 list. Ritter is the digital marketing and content manager for the Livingston County Convention & Visitors Bureau. In her first 2 years with the Bureau she helped launch a new website and social media strategy that has more than doubled web traffic and online engagement.



Executive Director Mary Robinson said they are extremely proud of Ritter, who is “talented, creative, and absolutely dedicated to marketing Livingston County as a destination.”



As a recipient of the 30 Under 30 award, Ritter will receive year-round professional development focus, including regular interactive webinars from Destinations International. Destinations International is a large resource for convention and visitors bureaus and tourism boards. They have 6,000 members and partners in nearly 600 destinations across 13 countries. Destinations International works to connect innovative people for the forward-thinking exchange of bold ideas in the name of elevating tourism.



Pam McConeghy, Chair of the Livingston County Convention & Visitors Bureau said, in a release, that “in these times, more than ever, it’s important to support and build the next generation of leaders, and Amelia embodies that spirit in her work with the bureau.”