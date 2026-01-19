Livingston County Consortium On Aging Provides Grants To Local Organizations

January 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Consortium on Aging granted funds to seven local organizations serving local seniors - totaling $12,300.



Grantees and projects are listed below:



-VINA Community Dental Center: Senior Smiles Program



-Meals on Wheels: Emergency Meals for Congregate Program



-Hartland Senior Center: Flatbed Cart



-Woodland Village Senior Community: Filtered Bottled Water Refilling Station



-Livingston County Habitat for Humanity: A Brush with Kindness- Critical Home Repair for Seniors Program



-Livingston Catholic Charities: Christmas Blessings Project



-Fowlerville Senior Center: Artwork



Since 2009, the LCCOA has granted more than $140,000 to local senior centers and non-profits for projects focused on active aging, engaging seniors, aging in place, and community infrastructure.



Funds for grants are raised through donations and from proceeds of local events organized by the LCCOA, such as the Aging Parents Resource Fair and Senior Celebrations.



More information about the LCCOA is available in the provided link.