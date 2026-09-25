Aging Parents Resource Fair On Tuesday

September 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Consortium on Aging is hosting its “Aging Parents Resource Fair” next week.



The resource fair takes place from 3 to 7pm on Tuesday, September 29th at 2/42 Community Church, located at 7526 Grand River in Genoa Township.



The event is free to the public and will connect seniors and their caregivers to the many resources available to them, including transportation, nutritional care, support services, financial counseling, home safety, respite care, home care, and more.



The group gave a special thank you to Diamond and Platinum Sponsors, including Devotion Hospice, MediLodge of Howell and Livingston and Cooper, Riesterer & Gross PLC.



All proceeds from the event go directly back into the community via grants to local non-profits serving seniors.



Over the last 15 years, the Consortium donated approximately $150,000 to Livingston County area non-profits.



More information is available in the provided link and attached flyer.



The Livingston County Consortium on Aging provides collaboration, advocacy, and communication between agencies and persons concerned with the provision of services to all aging adults in Livingston County.