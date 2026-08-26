Livingston County Consortium On Aging Awards Grants To 10 Local Non-Profits

August 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Consortium on Aging recently presented ten $1,000 grants to ten local non-profits that provide vital programs, services, and equipment for senior citizens in areas like health, housing, engagement and community infrastructure.



The Livingston County Consortium on Aging (LCCOA) provides collaboration, advocacy, and communication between agencies and people concerned with the provision of services to all aging adults.



Its purpose is to present the care partners of Livingston County with resources that they may not realize are available for their loved one, such as transportation, nutritional care, support services, financial counseling, home safety, respite and home care.

Over the last 15 years, the LCCOA has donated approximately $150,000 to Livingston County area non-profits.





2026 award recipients:



1. St. Joseph Helpers – A volunteer nonprofit providing free safety home repairs and support to seniors, veterans, disabled, and those facing hardship.



2. Oakland/Livingston Human Service Agency (OLHSA) – OLHSA supports any person in need and connects them with resources improving the quality of their lives.



3. Livingston County Catholic Charities (LCCC) – To create a fully functional, accessible outdoor garden space that is actively used by participants of their Be Our Guest Adult Day Service which is for individuals and families dealing with dementia and forms of dementia such as Alzheimer's as well as other chronic health concerns by providing an engaging hands-on gardening activities that support physical movement, cognitive stimulation, social interaction and reminiscence therapy.



4. Hartland Senior Center – To obtain new appliance(s) for better energy efficiency, enhanced daily functionality and modern aesthetic that improves overall appeal.



5. Brighton Senior Center – To expand access and participation to Grandparent Camp by making the program more affordable and increase activities.



6. VINA Community Dental Center – To expand outreach and services for low-income, uninsured seniors in Livingston County by providing free appointments and addressing gaps in dental service.



7. Howell Senior Center – To strengthen senior wellness thought improved and safe fitness equipment.



8. Putnam Township Senior Center – To obtain a washer and dryer to clean items on site improving sanitation and cleanliness.



9. Woodland Village Senior Community – To enhance outdoor gathering space spaces with new weather resistant polywood furniture.



10. Fowlerville Senior Center – To obtain senior citizen specific motivational wall art, funding for art classes, augment partnership with the Fowlerville Library by providing craft classes, science and technology (STEM) classes, augment partnership with Meals on Wheels providing a monthly community meal to enhance social connections, address nutrition and food insecurity, and to assist the senior center’s community involvement at the Fowlerville Family Fair demonstrating woodcarving by creating an eleven foot totem pole.



The next LCCOA event is the Aging Parents Resource Fair on Tuesday, September 29th from 3 to 7pm at the 242 Community Church at 7526 Grand River in Genoa Township.



For more information, visit the provided link.