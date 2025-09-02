Fun Family Field Day Event This Saturday

September 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fun and educational Conservation Field Day event is planned in the Iosco Township/Fowlerville area this weekend.



The Family Fun Day will be held this Saturday at the Livingston Conservation District Nature Center located at 9585 Roberts Road from 10am to 3pm. It’s between Bradley Road and Gregory Road.



Activities include catch and release fishing, archery, deer education display, K-9 dog demonstration, scavenger hunt, wagon rides, and a picnic lunch will be provided.



A 1-mile fun run/walk is from 10am to 10:30am, and the field day activities are from 10am to 3pm.



The event is free, with attendees encouraged to dress for the weather as it will be held rain or shine.



