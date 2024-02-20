Livingston County Hosting Compost Bin & Rain Barrel Sale

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County is hosting its 2024 Community Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale.



Officials say backyard composting is an excellent way to reduce trash going to landfills and allows residents to make their own compost.



Rain barrels help reduce water costs, keep water clean, and provide a natural source of water for plants and gardens while reducing the amount of pollutants that enter storm drains.



The event is made possible through the Livingston County Solid Waste Program. Since items are purchased in bulk; the compost bins, rain barrels, and accessories are offered at reduced prices.



Orders must be placed by April 12th, or while supplies last. They can be picked up on April 10th from 9am to noon in the parking lot at the Livingston County Garage at 918 North Street in Howell.



A link to more information is provided.