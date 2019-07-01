Livingston Community Water Authority Issues Boil Water Advisory

July 1, 2019

A boil water advisory has been issued for Livingston Community Water Authority customers in Brighton, Green Oak and Hamburg townships.



Mark St. Charles, the LCWA Chair and also Green Oak Township’s Supervisor, says that at about 10pm Sunday the water system suffered a loss of pressure due to a mechanical failure at the well site. While pressure has been restored, because there was a total loss of pressure they’ve had to issue a boil water advisory for 72 hours or until testing confirms everything is clear.



The advisory is intended for any water that will be used for human consumption. (JK)