Boil Water Advisory For Livingston Community Water Authority

July 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A precautionary boil water advisory notice has been issued for customers served by the Livingston Community Water Authority system.



The advisory was issued due to a loss of pressure in the system early this afternoon. Officials said it was discovered that there was a loss of communication - which caused the water level in the tower to lower and the pressure to drop to less than 20 psi, resulting in the precautionary Boil Water Advisory.



Officials noted that was directly attributed to lighting strikes from the severe storms on Thursday. Crews were dispatched, repairs were made, communication was restored, and the system is back to normal water pressure and tower water levels. However; when water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water.



The Boil Water Notice applies to all customers of the Livingston Community Water Authority within Hamburg Township, Brighton Township, and Green Oak Township.



It’s anticipated to be in effect for the next 72 hours and customers will be informed when the advisory is lifted. More information is attached.