Health & Wellness Sticker Project Underway In Livingston County

July 28, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new sticker project aims to support community health and wellness amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The Livingston COMMUNITY PREVENTION Project will be distributing “You’re the MOST” stickers at various locations throughout Livingston County, as well as other events planned through the next few months. It’s part of an effort to support the health and well-being of the community, as well as promote substance abuse prevention. Besides saying “You’re the MOST”, the stickers will have the project website and Instagram tag so anyone, with access to the internet, will be able to connect to various resources. Officials say the hope is to support teens, families, and the greater community through this unprecedented time with resources.



The Livingston COMMUNITY PREVENTION Project (LCPP) is a collaborative of three agencies, including Karen Bergbower & Associates, Key Development Center, Inc., & Livingston County Catholic Charities. It was formed in 2008 to provide substance abuse prevention services and programs throughout Livingston County. Programs focus on reducing substance use throughout the community targeting teens, parents, and the broader community to reduce childhood and underage drinking, reduce prescription and over the counter drug abuse/misuse, and reduce illicit drug use.