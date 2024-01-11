Livingston CMH Employee Retires After 36 Years Of Service

January 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A longtime employee with Livingston County Community Mental Health is retiring.



After working on the forefront of mental health treatment for over three decades, June McGregor will retire next week with 36 years of service.



The Board of Directors, staff, and consumers of Community Mental Health extended their appreciation to McGregor for her years of “dedication and exceptional service to the residents of Livingston County”.



McGregor worked as staff in the day treatment program with adults with serious mental health needs and then also specialized in services to older adults in nursing facilities. For most of her work experience, she has served as a case manager for adults with serious mental health needs in the Community Independence Program.



McGregor has a degree in music therapy and is licensed as a social worker. She used her many skills to support consumers in their recovery from mental health symptoms.



A press release stated McGregor “has been an unflinching advocate for her consumers and always honored their dignity. She balanced her wisdom and tenacity with humility and great humor. She has been generous with her knowledge of community resources and therapeutic approaches. Ms. McGregor often took new coworkers under her wing to help them develop their clinical skills”.