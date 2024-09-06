Community Foundation For Livingston County Announces 2024 Grants

September 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Community Foundation for Livingston County has awarded $25,000 in grants to three Livingston County non-profit organizations.



Those receiving the 2024 grants include:



-$10,000 to Cleary University to provide 275 Livingston County Public Schools students with a hands-on printmaking workshop at Cleary University Secunda Museum.



-$10,000 to Howell Public Schools to install book vending machines in four elementary schools to enhance reading initiatives and promote literacy from pre-K to fifth grade, with rewards for positive behavior.



-$5,000 to VINA Dental’s Prevention Incentive Program to give all VINA patients a discount on hygiene appointments, bringing the cost to $10. This is more affordable for low-income patients and helps emphasize preventive care, improving overall health.





Board Chair Tim Corrigan said “The Community Foundation for Livingston County board is committed to making our community a place where everyone can thrive. By funding in multiple issues, we are able to help address the challenges facing many Livingston residents, from youth to seniors, including the most vulnerable in our community. We were able to help fund programs in the arts, literacy and dental health. We are fortunate to have had so many contributors over the years to build the Community Foundation for Livingston County and invest in the vibrancy of our county, now and forever”.



Since its inception in 1991, the Community Foundation for Livingston County has awarded in excess of $1 million dollars through more than 150 grants. Its goal is to support and improve public well-being and quality of life in the areas of economic development, human services, arts, civic affairs, education, health and the environment in Livingston County. The Community Foundation for Livingston County has also established 19 funds to recognize individuals and businesses in Livingston County, growing the foundation’s endowment to more than $1.8 million in assets.



For more information, visit the provided link. The Community Foundation for Livingston County is an affiliate of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.