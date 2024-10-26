Red Ribbon Week Supports Drug-Free Awareness

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The community is being encouraged to show support for drug-free awareness during “Red Ribbon Week”.



“Red Ribbon Week” got underway Wednesday and runs through October 31st.



The Livingston County Community Alliance and the Livingston Prevention Project have placed red ribbons on light posts around downtown Howell as part of the annual event.



Organizers say it serves as a reminder of commitment to a drug-free community. Red ribbons are placed on light posts and storefronts in an effort to bring the City and community together in a “united message of drug prevention and awareness”.



Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign aimed at educating youth and the broader community about the importance of living a drug-free life. By placing red ribbons throughout downtown Howell, officials say they hope to foster dialogue and inspire action toward preventing drug misuse in the community.



In addition to the downtown displays, all residents and businesses are encouraged to join the movement by placing red ribbons on their homes, doors, or mailboxes.



A press release states “This simple yet powerful gesture can help spread awareness and show unity in the fight against drug and alcohol abuse. Together, we can create a strong, united front and make a difference for our youth and the future of Howell”.



The Livingston County Community Alliance provides school and community-based substance use prevention programs for youth, adults, and adolescent recovery support programs in the Livingston County community.



For more information on how to participate or to learn more about Red Ribbon Week, visit redribbon.org or contact Holly Oswalt at hollyo@livingstoncc.org.