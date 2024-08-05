Livingston Co. United Way Prepares for Annual Day of Caring

August 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



More than 700 volunteers will be working on 54 sites as part of Livingston County United Way's 22nd annual Day of Caring Wednesday.



"We support the seniors, disabled residents, veterans families that fall within the ALICE (asset limited, income restrained, employed) population and are having difficulty, financially," Executive Director Pat Sliter told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"We have 772 volunteers that have stepped up this year. Corporate and individual groups. Schools. Howell Cheer. Brighton lacrosse. A lot of the young people are coming out as well. It's a beautiful thing."



Volunteers will be doing minor household repairs and projects, cleaning and yard work.



"I have a team we're going to be running. We're going to be trimming the shrubs in a lady's yard. She's 76," said past president and longtime volunteer Jeff Blagg.



"We're going to get her deck stained and other small repairs. We have teams doing everything from major DIY stuff to simple lawn trimming."



