Livingston County United Way Celebrating Those Serving the Community During ‘Spirit of the Community’ Breakfast & Annual Meeting

February 22, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Livingston County United Way’s “Spirit of the Community” Breakfast and Annual Meeting is being held at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Howell in March.



Katie Pikkarainen, the out-going Board President, is hosting the meeting, which will “celebrate the efforts of the many businesses, community partners, agencies and programs that made impactful changes in the lives of many local families,” the press release said. “Strategic partnerships and collaborations will be highlighted in a fun, audience-engaging program.”



Volunteer recognitions will also take place. They will be presented to local individuals, businesses and youth organizations for their service to the community.



The meeting will feature a full buffet breakfast.



Tickets are $28, and registrations are requested by March 4.



The “Spirit of the Community” Annual Meeting is March 19. Doors open at 7 a.m. for networking and breakfast and the program will begin at 7:30 a.m.



Reservations can be made at the link below, by calling 810-494-3000 or emailing lcuw@lcunitedway.org.