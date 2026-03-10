Livingston Co. to Test Alerts, Sirens During Statewide Tornado Drill March 18

March 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County's Emergency Management Office reports both the county's Public Alerting System and tornado sirens will be tested during next week's Statewide Tornado Drill.



The test coincides with Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 15-21. The statewide drill is scheduled for 1 pm Wednesday, March 18, weather permitting.



Community participation is voluntary.



The county's emergency management office put out a statement saying it "hopes that the tornado drill opens a broader conversation about emergency preparedness at home, at work, at school, or while out doing day-to-day business."



Do you have a plan?

Where will you go/shelter?

What alert systems do you have?

How will you locate /communicate with loved ones?



The local emergency management office recommends taking a few minutes during the Statewide Tornado Drill to discuss and practice severe weather safety plans with co-workers, family members, and/ or others that are part of your daily routine.