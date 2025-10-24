Livingston Co. Superintendents See Promise, Challenges in Classroom AI

October 24, 2025

Matthew Hutchison



The superintendents of Brighton Area Schools and Pinckney Public Schools say artificial intelligence has the potential to transform how students learn and how teachers teach — but they emphasize the need for a deliberate, cautious rollout to ensure privacy and effectiveness.



Speaking during the taping of WHMI’s “Meet the People” podcast this week, Brighton’s Matt Outlaw and Pinckney’s Rick Todd shared how their districts are beginning to approach the rapidly evolving technology.



Outlaw said Brighton is piloting ways to integrate AI tools into the classroom, starting with teachers last year and expanding to students this year. He described AI as a tool that can augment students’ learning and, importantly, benefit students who may need additional help.



“What I’m most excited about is the opportunity to help our students who are struggling,” Outlaw said. “I think we’re going to see AI helping some of our most struggling students in ways that they’ve never been helped before. I’m really excited to see where that goes in the future.”



Pinckney Superintendent Rick Todd stressed the importance of preparing teachers before introducing AI to students.



“AI has evolved so quickly, it’s almost hard to stay in front of it,” Todd said. “Before we transition it to our students, the adults who are supporting and teaching them have to have the understanding of what AI can do and what it can’t do and, more importantly, how can we effectively use it in the classroom.”



Todd added that Pinckney has not yet introduced AI to students, citing privacy and security concerns associated with tools such as ChatGPT.



“We’re in the process of putting a plan in place for the students,” Todd said. “We’re going to be looking at education-specific tools that are being designed for schools that will respect the laws that we have for privacy and data-sharing information.”



While they expect AI to play a growing role in classrooms in the years ahead, superintendents Outlaw and Todd emphasized that responsible, well-planned implementation will be essential to making sure the tools benefit students and teachers alike.



