Livingston Co. Sheriff's Use Drones to Track Down Driver Who Fled From Crash

October 22, 2025

Livingston County Sheriff's deputies used drones to locate a driver who fled on foot after a crash involving a young Fowlerville woman.



According to a release, deputies were called out to the intersection of North Latson and East Cohoctah Road in Deerfield Township around 1:40 pm Tuesday.



Upon arrival, the driver of one of the vehicles involved, a 2005 GMC Yukon, had fled the scene on foot after causing the crash.



"Witnesses reported seeing a heavy-set white male, approximately 50 years old, fleeing eastbound into a nearby cornfield. Deputies immediately initiated a search operation utilizing K-9 units and drones," according to the sheriff's office.



The suspect was eventually located in a wooded area northwest of the crash site using drone technology operated by the Sheriff's Office.



The subject was taken into custody without further incident and lodged at the Livingston County Jail on the following charges:



Possession of methamphetamine

Operating Under the Influence of Liquor or Drugs 7th Offense

Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Open Alcohol in Motor Vehicle

Parole Absconding warrant for previous OWI and Homicide conviction

Failure to yield



The other driver, a 26 year old female from Fowlerville, was transported by Livingston County EMS to Genesys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Photo Credit: Evan Wojtys