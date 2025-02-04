Livingston Co. Sheriff's Office Hoping This is Their Year in Basketball Game Against Special Ministries

February 4, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Special Ministries is taking on the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in their annual basketball game in March.



Special Ministries, part of the Livingston County Catholic Charities, offers social and recreational opportunities for adults with disabilities.



“Celebrate tradition, rivalry and community spirit in an unforgettable afternoon of hoops and heart.”



There are also sponsorship opportunities for the game that benefit Special Ministries. Sponsorships range from $500 to $5,000, and each tier comes with extras, such as free tickets to the game, logo and name being displayed and being listed on printed materials. Perks depend on the sponsorship level.



In a Facebook post about the event, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said “Sure, they might have beaten us for the last few years, but we've been training hard and think we might just have a chance this year.”



The game is from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on March 15 at the Oceola Community Center, located at 1661 N. Latson Road, in Howell. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the door.



Those with questions about the Special Ministries basketball game, including sponsorships, should contact LCCC’s Ryan Skomial at ryan@livingstoncc.org.



(photo credit: LCCC)