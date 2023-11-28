Livingston Co. Sheriff's Office Hiring Field Deputies
November 28, 2023
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
Livingston County Sheriff's Office is hiring field service deputies. Those interested can apply online at the link provided below.
Applicants must be a certified officer or enrolled in an academy, 21 or older with valid driver's license and no felony convictions.
Starting salary is just under $61,000 with other benefits, with a top end pay of just under $80,000.
Benefits include a $200 annual stipend for equipment, clothing and boots, 13 paid holidays, vacation and sick time.