Livingston Co. Sheriff's Office Hiring Field Deputies

November 28, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office is hiring field service deputies. Those interested can apply online at the link provided below.



Applicants must be a certified officer or enrolled in an academy, 21 or older with valid driver's license and no felony convictions.



Starting salary is just under $61,000 with other benefits, with a top end pay of just under $80,000.



Benefits include a $200 annual stipend for equipment, clothing and boots, 13 paid holidays, vacation and sick time.