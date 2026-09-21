Livingston Co. Road Projects on Argentine Rd, N. Tipsico Lake This Week

September 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Road Commission is scheduled to begin a pair of projects this week, affecting drivers in the Deerfield and Hartland areas.



Beginning Wednesday, crews will start a two-day project to replace a culvert under Argentine Road, just south of Venture Corners Party Store at Faussett Road.



All traffic in that area is encouraged to find an alternate route.



On Thursday, a major rehabilitation of N. Tipsico Lake Road is scheduled to begin, with traffic periodically reduced to one lane under flag control.



That project will impact drivers on N. Tipsico Lake between M-59 and Briar Hill Road through Friday, October 2.



Dates are subject to change due to weather adversities, contractor scheduling, etc.



Anyone with questions or concerns should contact Garrett Olson, Director of Engineering at the Livingston County Road Commission at (517) 546-4250.