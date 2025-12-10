Livingston Co. Road Crews Working Around the Clock

December 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County road crews will work through the night to clear and salt local roadways ahead of Thursday’s morning commute. The agency’s Trevor Bennett urges patience, whether you’re driving or still waiting to get out of your neighborhood.



“We have a second crew coming in. They will work until 4 am, then our day shift will be back on the road at 4 am to run through it all again and get everything cleaned up and salted. Hopefully, by noon (Thursday) we should have all of the gravel roads scraped as well,” he told WHMI News.



Bennett says about half of Livingston County’s 1,200 miles of local roads are gravel. Any road starting with an “M” or “I” is MDOT’s responsibility, such as I-96, U.S. 23, M-59, M-36 and most of Grand River Avenue.



“Like always, drive for the conditions,” he says. “Remember, it takes us a little bit to get through all the 1,200 miles of road that we have. Be patient with us, and we’ll get through it as quick as we can.”