Livingston Co. Road Crews to Begin Rehab on Portion of W. Eight Mile

October 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Road Commission on Tuesday is scheduled to begin a weeklong rehabilitation of W. Eight Mile Road, between Whitmore Lake Road and Hall Road.



That portion of Eight Mile will remain open but will be east bound only and under flag control during construction. Westbound motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.



Dates are subject to change due to weather, contractor scheduling, etc.



Please contact Garrett Olson, Director of Engineering at the Livingston County Road Commission at (517) 546-4250 with any questions or concerns.