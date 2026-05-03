Livingston Co. Road Commission Projects May 4

May 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Raod Commission announced road rehabilition projects are scheduled to start Monday, May 4 on Doyle, Unadilla and Church Roads between Livermore Road & M-106.



Doyle, Unadilla & Church Roads will be west bound only and under flag control through Friday, May 15. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.



Also Monday, berm work is scheduled on Beck Road between Laston and Chilson roads. Beck Road will be closed to through traffic. Local traffic only through Tuesday, May 5.



Dates are subject to change due to weather, contractor scheduling, etc.



Please contact Garrett Olson, Director of Engineering at the Livingston County Road Commission (517) 546-4250 with any questions.