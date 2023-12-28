Livingston Co. Road Commission Approves Budget for 2024

December 28, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County road commissioners approve a 2024 spending plan.



“Road and bridge projects are about $39 million in total expenses. Usually, that number does grow a little bit more because we partner with townships on quite a few projects. Those projects usually don’t start to develop until February, March or April,” says Managing Director Steve Wasylk.



Prep work is already underway on one of the two biggest projects planned for next year.



“The Challis-Bauer roundabout in Genoa Township, right there by Mt. Brighton, the tree work has already started,” says Wasylk. “We’re doing a big piece of Old 23 from M-59 all the way to the Brighton Township-Hartland Township line.”



Some federal money also will help MDOT finally reconstruct the Cohoctah Road bridge.



“Tearing out the old and building a new bridge. That’s been closed for several years, so it will be nice to get that back open,” Wasylk added. “Almost $3 million in federal aid will be going to that job. The total budget is about $4 million.”