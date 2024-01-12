Livingston Co. Prepares for Snow, High Winds, Frigid Temps

January 12, 2024

Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 7 pm Saturday, with snow expected overnight, and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.



"Livingston County can expect between 2-6 inches of snow. The wind gusts really aren't that high, but when you're in snow conditions, it can create white outs, drifting of snow and other issues, especially making travel difficult," said Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte.



"To be honest, this is a winter storm in Michigan. We have had a very mild winter so far, and people are used to the nice mild weather. This is a typical January winter storm."



Cremonte says her office has been in close contact with all county departments, local emergency responders, and other groups.



"Road commission has it well in-hand. We have reached out to the Salvation Army, they are preparing to open a warming center Saturday and Sunday in case somebody needs that."



It's the back side of the storm that has Cremonte most worried.



"We're going to go down to the mid-to-upper teens in actual temperature, but the wind chills will go down to the single digits. The wind chill is actually what will cause more harm to people," she says.



