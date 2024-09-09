Livingston Co. Officials Raise $7,600 in ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

September 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Five of Livingston County’s countywide elected officials came together to participate in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, raising over $7,600 to help find a cure.



Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a progressive, fatal neuromuscular disease that slowly robs the body of its ability to walk, speak, swallow, and breathe.



The initiative was sparked by an email to County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley from local residents, asking her to participate in the challenge to raise funds for ALS research. With personal experience in her family related to ALS, Hundley didn’t hesitate to accept the challenge. "ALS has impacted my family in ways that are hard to put into words, and I knew immediately that I wanted to be part of this effort to support research and help find a cure," said Hundley.



Hundley, along with Sheriff Mike Murphy, Treasurer Jennifer Nash, Drain Commissioner Brian Jonckheere, and Register of Deeds Brandon Denby, braved the ice water to show their support. Prosecutor David Reader, who helped raise funds but was unable to attend, was also a key part of the team’s fundraising efforts. The ice buckets were poured by Livingston County Administrator Nathan Burd in front of a cheering crowd.



At Sheriff Murphy’s suggestion, the Livingston County officials have turned this into a statewide effort. "We’re challenging all countywide elected officials across Michigan’s 82 other counties to join us in the 10th anniversary of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge," Murphy declared.



"ALS doesn’t care about politics or county lines, and finding a cure should be a priority for all of us. Let’s raise the stakes, show our support across Michigan, and see how much money we can raise for the 10th Anniversary of the challenge.”



The original ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which began in 2014, became a global sensation and raised $115 million to support research and care for those affected by ALS. Now, on the 10th anniversary of the challenge, the Livingston County officials are asking their peers across Michigan to honor the legacy of those who inspired the challenge and continue the fight to make ALS a livable disease, while striving for a cure.



"ALS is an issue that touches all of our communities," added Nash. "We’re calling on our fellow officials to join us in raising awareness and funds. Together, we can make a real difference."



Individuals wishing to support ALS research can still contribute online through the Livingston County Elected Officials team link below.