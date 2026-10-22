Livingston Co. First Responder Trunk or Treat Friday in Howell

October 22, 2026

Nik Rajkoic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County first responders are expecting another big turnout for Friday's annual Trunk or Treat event outside the Sheriff's Office in Howell.



"This year there's going to be so much candy, so many cars, so many ambulances and fire trucks, agencies from all over the county," Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Vorhies told WHMI News.



The family-friendly gathering allows kids to 'kick the tires' of a police cruiser, or maybe climb abord a fire truck or EMS vehicle.



"You get to walk through. You get to see all of our equipment. You get to see officers from all over the county. You'll get to see some of the vehicles that we use, that everybody hears about, but you don't always see up close," said Vorhies.



The event also serves as a safe alternative to going door-to-door on Halloween.



"It's totally safe and well-controlled," said Vorhies. "The candy itself, we purchased directly from Meijer and Walmart this year, and it's been in our custody the entire time."



The First Responder Trunk or Treat runs from 6 pm to 8 pm Friday outside the Livingston County Sheriff's Office off S. Highlander Way and Grand River.