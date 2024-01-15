Livingston Co. Emergency Manager: Check on Elderly During Cold Snap

January 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Bitter cold temperatures have settled across the region, and it's no laughing matter for kids, pets and the elderly.



Livingston County Emergency Manager therese Cremonte says just because you've lived here all you life, doesn't mean the person two doors down has.



"I know a lot of seasoned Michiganders who have lived here their entire lives, they say 'oh, this is winter, here it is.' But we have had a lot of people move to Michigan from warmer climates, like Kentucky, Florida or Texas, people who have never experienced this type of cold are here. They may not know what to do," she says.



Cremonte urges the public to check on elderly neighbors and relatives.



"This kind of cold can create a real issue for older adults who have respiratory problems or have mobility problems," she added. "So this would prevent them from getting to the grocery store even though things have calmed down, to get medication, food or water."