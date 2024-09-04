Livingston Co. Emergency Management Exploring Ways to Mitigate Huron River Flooding

September 4, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A flood warning remains in effect for the Huron River through Hamburg Township, something many residents have been dealing with since remnants of Hurricane Beryl dumped heavy rain two months ago.



Both township and county officials call it decades-long problem, particularly in the Ore Lake area.



Livingston County Emergency Manager Coordinator Therese Cremonte says there's no easy fix. It will take time to mitigate both the immediate and long-term situation there.



"Obviously we want to see if they're eligible for grants. We want to see what can be done on our end to help them improve, not only their property, but keep their homes safe," she says.



"We're always worried about the safety of residents, especially if the water gets too high that the responders can't get in there."



Cremonte says they're looking for ways to mitigate that water without creating unintended impacts that might hit other home owners or other properties.



"That takes engineering, time and planning. That's why we enlist the help of the Army Corps of Engineers. They're the best of the best when it comes to that," she said.



There are also hazard mitigation grants to help residents raise their homes. Cremonte says Hamburg Township is eligible for those.



"We are going to have a town hall in October to speak about flood insurance and the benefits to that, and how to utilize it for your benefit."