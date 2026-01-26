Livingston Co. Crews Working to Clear Back Roads

January 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Schools across the WHMI listening area were closed again Monday, mainly due to poor conditions on the back roads.



Trevor Bennett at the Livingston County Road Commission says crews are working hard to clear those, but it may be a while.



"We're concentrating on the paved roads first. There are crews working on the back roads, but I don't know we will get to all of them before the end of the day," he told WHMI News.



Meanwhile, LCRC, like other road departments across Michigan, are dealing with a tight salt supply just halfway through winter.



"There is enough supply. There's just too much demand," Bennett said. "They just can't deliver it to us in the quantities we want, as fast as we want."



"We get salt every day. We use more every day than we get. But we haven't used all of our surplus. We have some in stock. And we have a bunch on order. We're just waiting for delivery."



The National Weather Service issued another Cold Weather Advisory for the region, in effect from 7 pm Monday until 10 am Tuesday -- bringing wind chills of 16 below zero.



"Right now, it's so cold that salt doesn't work anyway," Bennett added. "So, we're doing a sand-salt mixture at the intersections, hills and curves, and we're trying to conserve the salt we have."



In the meantime, Bennett and others urge drivers to slow down on the highways and byways.



"All day Friday. I was out Sunday. Out today. And I'm driving on a two-wheel drive in a pickup truck. I just drive for the condition," he said.



"If people just slow down, they could get from A to B, just plan for it. It's the people that don't plan, who drive too fast. One spinout leads to accident after accident."



Bennett also reminds residents MDOT is responsible for the interstates and highways, such as I-96, US-23, most of M-59 and Grand River Avenue.