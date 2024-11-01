Livingston Co. Commissioners Voice Opposition of State Vaccine Bills

November 1, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners voted to oppose three Michigan Senate bills that concern vaccinations for children entering schools and daycares during their meeting Monday evening.



The resolution, which passed unanimously, was in opposition of Michigan Senate Bills 857, 876 and 877.



The reasons for the Board’s opposition included an increase in the number of required vaccines, a change from vaccines being “recommended” to “required” and a potential increase in waivers, causing more work for the Health Department, according to the packet from Monday’s meeting.



Also included in the packet was a document from the Livingston County Health Advisory Committee that shows the number of required vaccines would be increased if the bills pass. Among the added vaccines are ones for the flu and Hepatitis A.



According to the Livingston County Health Advisory Committee document, the Livingston County Health Department currently processes approximately 1,000 vaccine waivers every year. The number of waivers is estimated to increase to around 20,000 per year if the bills pass.



Introduced in May 2024, Michigan Senate Bill 875 is an amendment to the current law from 1978. In addition to requiring parents or guardians to provide either the vaccination record or a waiver for their students entering a Michigan school for the first time and in seventh grade, 875 would require the disclosure in twelfth grade as well.



Michigan Senate Bills 876 and 877 include amendments to current laws that allow 875 to be implemented.



During the call to the public, people voiced their support for the resolution from the Board.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners’ next meeting is Monday, Nov. 12.



(photo credit: Livingston Co. Board of Commissioners)