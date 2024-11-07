Livingston Co. Clerk and Canvassers Begin Certifying Election Results Today

November 7, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The work to make Livingston County’s unofficial voting results official is underway.



Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley and her staff will begin canvassing the votes this morning at the Livingston County Historical Courthouse in Howell.



She said the public is invited to observe the canvassing process.



Canvassing involves checking that the number of voters who signed the applications, the number of voters in the poll book and the number of ballots all match by teams of canvassers.



“They’re reviewing to make sure our precincts are in balance,” Hundley said.



The process also allows the clerk to be ready if there are any requests for recounts.



Each team will be made up of a Republican and a Democrat to review the paperwork and ensure each team is balanced.



Absentee ballots will also be checked for signature deficiencies, which means the signatures don’t match. Voters who have signature deficiencies have until 5 p.m. on Friday to cure their ballots and resolve the issue.



Hundley said cured absentee ballots will be tallied by canvassers, as will military and overseas ballots that were postmarked by Election Day.