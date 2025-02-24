Livingston Co. Catholic Charities Has Openings for Adult Day Program

February 24, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Are you a caregiver for an adult with Alzheimer's or another dementia-related condition?



The Be Our Guest Adult Day Service Program offers affordable care for individuals and families who are facing dementia-related conditions, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Disease, along with other chronic health concerns.



BOGADS offers numerous activities to keep minds and bodies active. Ryan Skomial, Director of Development and Marketing, said days typically start with breakfast, a physical activity like balloon volleyball, lunch provided by Meals on Wheels and projects in the afternoon, such as arts and crafts. There is also plenty of socializing for the attendees.



Music, art and pet therapies are also incorporated into the program.



BOGADS was forced to briefly close during COVID, and Skomial said some of the people who had previously attended had a decline in cognition because they weren’t getting the therapies and interactions, they were able to have previously.



The program also hosts special events like a recent petting zoo.



Skomial said caregivers working in BOGADS offer quiet times as well. People living with dementia-related conditions can feel overwhelmed at times, especially if something triggers a certain memory. Having a quiet room that gives them space from others to relax continues to support the seniors in a safe environment.



Seniors can attend either part time or full time, depending on the needs of the senior and their caregiver.



Pricing is determined by a sliding scale based on income.



Those interested in applying for BOGADS can call 517-545-5944 or email Suzi Snyder, Director of Senior Services, at suzi@livingstoncc.org. Skomial can also be reached at ryan@livingstoncc.org.



For caregivers who would like to connect with other caregivers for extra support, there are several groups that help. Livingston County Catholic Charities also offers groups for seniors who don’t live with dementia-related conditions.