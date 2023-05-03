Livingston Co. Board Reviews Candidates for Parks Committee

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A committee of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners held a meeting on Monday to discuss a resolution approving appointments to the Livingston County Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee.



According to the 2023-2027 Livingston County Parks and Open Space Plan, the Livingston County Board of Commissioners is the primary decision-making body for parks and open space planning and the approval of related general fund expenditures. To facilitate these decisions, the Board appoints members to an Advisory Committee, called the Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee.



The Committee meets bi-monthly or as necessary and makes recommendations to the Board of Commissioners.



10 people were recently recommended appointees to the committee, including Jay Bibby, who is the Interim Chief of Planning and Development with Huron-Clinton Metroparks.



Bibby holds a graduate degree in Urban Planning from Wayne State University and has over 20 years of combined working experience enforcing environmental regulations, permitting, and GIS mapping. He also served as a 2013-2015 Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Member.



Upon review of the candidates, Commissioner Nakagiri made a motion to take Bibby off the list of appointees, as he is not a resident of Livingston County.



“While he (Bibby) holds a position in planning, I think it’s important on a county position that they (the appointee) reside within the county. So, I will actually offer an amendment to strike Mr. Bibby from the list.”



Other commissioners made note of Bibby’s involvement in local park planning and Bibby’s past experiences on various environmental projects.



The full Livingston County Board of Commissioners will vote on their decision at their next meeting on Monday, May 8th.



A link to the 2023-2027 Livingston County Parks and Open Space Plan is provided.