Livingston Co. Board Recognizes Two Employees for Outstanding Service

May 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A pair of Livingston County employees were recognized during Tuesday night's board of commissioners meeting.



Chairman Nick Fiani said LETS driver Scott Hiltunen was nominated for helping a mother of five who was stranded in Brighton this past winter following a medical appointment, by driving the family through snow and ice back to a shelter in Flint.



"It's an honor to receive this recognition, but I believe this should go to LETS," Hiltunen said. "The whole organization from top to bottom is outstanding. They help people every day."



"I just got picked for this because someone put my name down, but thank you."



The county board also recognized the Animal Shelter's Charly Conway for her efforts to find fosters for more than 40 dogs during recent renovations at the shelter.



"Charly carries the foster phone 24/7. That is a feat. Memorial weekend, she had that phone on her. Anyone with a foster animal, whether they had a question or something came up, anybody had any issues, Charly. That's kind of what she does. Holidays, weekends, it never ends," said Christy Peterson, director of the Animal Shelter.



"Charly is an example of who we have and what we do, and we couldn't be prouder to have her as a team member."