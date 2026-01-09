Livingston Co. Board of Commissioners Elects Nick Fiani New Chairman

January 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



There’s been a leadership shuffle atop the Livingston County Board of Commissioners. Jay Drick is no longer board chairman as of this week.



The Board voted 9-0 to appoint Commissioner Nick Fiani to serve as chairman. Fiani then turned around and nominated Drick for his formal role of vice chair, which also received a unanimous vote.



Fiani previously served as vice chairman from 2024 to 2025, and also chaired the county’s Finance and Asset Management Committee from 2023 to 2025.



“I want to compliment our former chairman for a job well done. It’s not an easy job. I’ve sat in that chair a couple of times myself,” Commissioner Dave Domas said of Drick, who had chaired the board since 2024.



“We’re very proud to have served with you. I’m sure that your next-in-charge is going to benefit from all the experiences he got in your leadership. We have many good years to look forward to.”



In a statement, Fiani indicated his top priorities for 2026 include “seeing through the construction of Livingston County’s public safety communication towers, implementing state of the art technology for first responders, and finalizing the county's five-year strategic plan,” while “eagerly anticipating the completion of two new EMS bases” in Putnam and Cohoctah Townships.



Fiani went on to say he fully intends to "maintain Livingston County's financial strength without raising taxes.”